Season Ends in the Quarterfinals for Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Asher Zubich would rush for a touchdown and throw another, but it wouldn’t be enough as Fertile-Beltrami used a strong second half to win 44-22 in the 9-Man state quarterfinals.

The Rangers end their season at 9-2.