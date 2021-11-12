Superior Fire Department Gets a New Ladder Truck

SUPERIOR, Wis.- With the help of City Officials, the Superior Fire Equipment Committee, and local businesses, the Superior Fire Department got a new $1.3 million ladder truck.

The new truck weighs 87,000 pounds and has a 101-foot aerial ladder, making it the largest rig at the Superior Fire Department.

The new rig took almost two years to design and build and is replacing their current ladder truck, which was in service for 25 years.

“It’s really going to change the way we do operations, a truck like this with a 101-foot tower,” said Superior Fire Chief Scott Gordon. “We haven’t ever had anything like this at Superior Fire. What we’re looking at here is roughly 8 years worth of work, and a lot of work in the last two years.”

Fire crew members from all three stations began training with the new rig today and will start using the vehicle on calls in the coming weeks.