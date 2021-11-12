The Depot to Host Native American Heritage Day Celebration

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Louis County Historical Society and American Indian Advisory Committee is organizing the Depot’s 4th annual celebration of Native American Heritage Day Saturday.

The free event includes an unveiling of a new exhibit, native food, and more. Organizers will be featuring native music, history, and art, welcoming guests of all ages.

The event will be held in the Great Hall of the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and requires guests to wear a mask.

“Kind of what we’re looking to do in that area is kind of showcase and spotlight different aspects of history and it won’t be all Ojibwe history,” said organizer Michele Hakala-Beeksma. “It will be different ones, but we’re starting out with some of Ojibwe.”

The celebration event will also have an onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinic.