Trail Closures around Duluth for Fall Freeze

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s trails will be closed for the next week or so to allow the ground to re-set and freeze over part of Duluth Parks and Recreation’s annual fall freeze.

This comes twice a year, usually in the Spring and Fall. Parks and Rec staff say this year’s closure is right on par with last year’s on November 13th.

They ask the public to stay off the trails to prevent marking them up and allow for the weather to take over bringing the trails to prime winter condition.

“So if we create a divot or a little gully where water can become trapped on the trail then that’s going to cause problems and erosion issues down the road, and that issue, it just looks like a couple of little footprints, but it can compound quite quickly, especially with the freezing and the thawing, we’ve seen what it can do to our roadways, the same thing can happen on the trail,” Matt Andrews, Trails Coordinator, City Of Duluth Parks And Rec said.

They hope to open the trails back up soon as colder temps are coming in to re-enforce durability.