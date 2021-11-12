UMD Men’s Basketball Wins Season Opener at American Family Insurance Classic

Sophomore Joshua Brown led the way with 18 points as the UMD men's basketball team defeated Nebraska-Kearney.
DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore Joshua Brown led the way with 18 points as the UMD men’s basketball team defeated Nebraska-Kearney 77-64 on the first day of the American Family Insurance Classic at Romano Gym.

Drew Blair chipped in with 17 points while Austin Andrews scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs will face East Central Saturday at 4 p.m.

