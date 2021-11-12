UMD ROTC Honoring Veterans Day with a 24 Hour Watch Vigil

DULUTH, Minn. — UMD’s Air Force ROTC participated in a 24 hour overnight watch to show their efforts in honoring veterans, the watch started in 1992.

Two at a time, the cadets are stationed at the flagpole out front of the Darland Administration Building on the UMD campus. The first shift started at midnight Thursday night, and lasted till midnight on Friday morning, in 48 half-hour shifts.

Two cadets tell us this is the first year the conditions have been snowy and rainy, but standing through the weather doesn’t change the meaning for them, if anything, it makes it a more powerful experience.

“When I was there, I was just thinking, there are so many soldiers who have been through worse than I have, who have lost families and brothers, friends, so even just to take this time, it was very memorable no matter what conditions, because were remembering those who served,” Rachel Joy Becker said along with Anna Silvia, 3rd Class Cadets, Air Force ROTC at UMD.

Many cadets signed up for multiple shifts in a row to show their appreciation and respect.