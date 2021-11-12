UMD Women’s Cross Country Prepare for Trip to Nationals

The 18th-ranked Bulldogs finished second at the NCAA Central Regionals to qualify for their 10th ever nationals appearance.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s cross country team is NCAA-championship bound for the first time since 2017.

After a challenging season last year and another coaching change, the 18th-ranked Bulldogs finished second at the NCAA Central Regionals to qualify for their 10th ever nationals appearance.

“The one constant we’ve had is just our team and just believing in each other. And we’ve always been there for each other during COVID. I think we’ve shown that this season how important that is,” said fifth-year runner Mackenzie Hall.

“Obviously coming in without having that coach, it was a little bit all over the place. But we’ve done really good at grouping up in workouts and making sure that we’re pushing each other on our hard days. We’ve been really good with integrating our program with Karly now and it’s been super exciting to see where we’ve gone with that new head coach,” sophomore Lauryn Renier said.

The Bulldogs will compete at the NCAA championships November 20th in St. Leo, Florida.