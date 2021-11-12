UMD’s Fanti, Laderoute Hope to Carry Momentum into Series Against Colorado College

In Saturday's win, Fanti recorded his first career shutout, while Laderoute scored twice for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team is back from their road trip to Kalamazoo where they split their series against Western Michigan. And it was mostly thanks to the efforts of two upper classmen.

Junior netminder Ryan Fanti stood on his head in Saturday’s game, making 35 saves on the night, including 18 in the third period alone to finish with his first career shutout. Senior Tanner Laderoute scored three goals in the series against the Broncos, with two coming in Saturday’s game.

“I think I’ve been playing well earlier on in the season, too. It wasn’t just translating. But just trying to keep doing the same things as I’m doing, preparing well and doing everything during practice and doing everything in the weight room and I think they came together in Western,” said Laderoute.

“You can look at it both as a selfish factor, but also in a way that it can help the team the more shutouts that I can get, the better chance that we’re going to have a chance to win more and more down the line,” Fanti said.

Next up for UMD is a home match-up against Colorado College, a team the Bulldogs dropped two games to last season.

“Their power play is pretty good. They get a lot of pucks to the net, not just on the power play, but five on five. Teams that work hard and compete hard have a chance every night. Same thing we have to do. We have to match it and have a game much more like Saturday, if not better,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Puck drop for Friday’s game at Amsoil Arena is set for just after 7 p.m.