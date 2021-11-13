Esko Football Defeats New London-Spicer to Advance to Class AAA Semifinals

BRAINERD, Minn. – A touchdown pass from Ty Christensen to Carter Zezulka with 16 seconds left gave the Esko football team the 28-21 win over New London-Spicer in the Class AAA quarterfinals.

The Eskomos forced five interceptions, including a pick six from Zezulka.

Esko improves to 11-0 on the season and will face Dassel-Cokato in the Class AAA semifinal on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.