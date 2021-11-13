First ‘Fill the Tent’ Event in West Duluth Collects Hygiene Items, Winter Clothing for Homeless

DULUTH, Minn.- The group Guardian Angels of West Duluth held their first Fill the Tent event at Memorial Park Saturday.

According to administrator Logan Reardon, they saw more donations than they expected of hygiene items like toothbrushes and toothpaste, and winter jackets, gloves, hats, and more.

Cash and gift certificates from local businesses were also accepted.

The group plans to divide what they collected up and take it all to 3 different shelters in the city.

Reardon said it shows the community cares about the homeless population’s plight during the winter, and those affected by fires in homeless encampments.

“It just shows that we’re all in this together out here making a difference wanting to impact other peoples’ lives,” he said. “So I am very pleased by the amount of people who are just so generous to give their donations.”

Reardon formed Guardian Angels of West Duluth with his brother, hoping to effect positive change in the community.

You can still donate winter supplies to Jimmy’s Nuts And Bolts they collect will them in a locked box in case people want to remain anonymous.