UMD Football Tops Northern State to Earn Share of NSIC Championship

Armani Carmickle finished with 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also broke D.J. Winfield's UMD single-season receiving record of 1,201 yards.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team used a big second half to get the 49-35 win over Northern State on Saturday to earn a share of the NSIC Title.

UMD will find out on Sunday if they make the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is set for 4:00 p.m.