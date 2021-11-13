UMD Men’s Basketball Wraps Up American Family Insurance Classic With Win Over East Central

Drew Blair led the way with 29 points while Austin Andrews finished with a double double as the Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, getting the 92-84 win over East Central to round out the American Family Insurance Classic.

Austin Andrews finished with a double double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Drew Blair led the Bulldogs with 29 points. Jack Middleton added 22 points.

UMD improves to 2-0 on the season and will host Northland College on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m.