UMD Men’s Hockey Ties Colorado College, Earns Extra NCHC Point in Shootout

Ryan Fanti finished with 26 saves for his third straight shutout.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team battled with Colorado College all night but struggled to find the back of the net, as Saturday’s game officially ended in a 0-0 tie. Noah Cates scored the lone goal in the shutout to give UMD the 1-0 win and extra NCHC point.

UMD improves to 7-2-1 on the season and will play at North Dakota next weekend. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m.