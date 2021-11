UW-Superior Men’s Soccer Edged by Washington in NCAA Tournament First Round

The Yellowjackets finish the 2021 season with a 16-7-0 overall record.

CHICAGO, Ill. – A goal with under 20 minutes to go proved to be the difference as Washington got the 1-0 win over the UW-Superior men’s soccer team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Payton Anderson made seven saves for the Yellowjackets.

