UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Season Ends in NCAA Tournament First Round

The Yellowjackets finish the season 18-4-1.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The historic season for the UW-Superior women’s soccer team came to an end in the NCAA Tournament first round on Saturday as St. Catherine got the 4-0 win.

Freshman Jenna Lang finished the match with 11 saves.

