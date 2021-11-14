CHUM Partners with Local Churches to Bake Pumpkin Pies

DULUTH, Minn. — As the holiday season approaches, the act of giving is in full force, and a few local churches are baking in full force.

The smell of pumpkin filled the kitchen of the First Lutheran Church on Superior Street as volunteers worked hard in baking 150 pies. 100 will be part of chum food shelf’s Thanksgiving baskets, and the other 50 are being sold by the church with proceeds also going to CHUM.

Being able to help the hungry is why one cook loves doing this work.

“It’s just rewarding to us to see what CHUM does, we know that there’s so many people who are struggling and chum is doing so much to get that food out and to have pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, I think is just a really great thing for them to be doing,” Char Juntunen, Volunteer Cook said.

The coppertop church on Central Entrance will also be making 100 pies next weekend to contribute to the Thanksgiving baskets.