Duluth Curling Club Returns to DECC Ice with New Temporary Chiller Installed

DULUTH, Minn.- Curlers were back on the ice at the Duluth Curling Club at the DECC — back in ship shape after an ammonia leak shut down the facility for a couple of days this past summer.

The facility hosted curling leagues for the first time in months after construction was completed on a new temporary ice plant for the curling floor system that sits outside of the building.

DECC officials say they are making a plan for a permanent installation to be completed by the end of next year.

Curlers were excited to get back on the ice together again.

“Today was the first day, so everybody has said ‘oh I hope I don’t fall,’ or whatever,” said Joanne Docteur, curler and USWCA Rep for the Duluth Curling Club.

“It is really nice and it’s so comfortable seeing everybody and just getting back on the ice is exercise,” she said. “People are great, the club is great.”

The overall cost of the permanent ice plant installation is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million and should be in service for about 40 years.