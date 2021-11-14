Holiday Decoration Site Helps Support Multiple Local Programs

SUPERIOR, Wis. — For over 20 years, the Duluth Flower Farm have set up a pop up location at Dan’s Garden Center in Superior from October through December.

Not only do they offer holiday decor, but the chance to make your own too, and the opportunity to do so is benefitting many programs that come through here.

It was a day full of make-and-take fundraisers at the center where groups came together to create kissing balls, wreaths, and porch baskets too, and everyone enjoys it.

“A lot of folks come here to escape every day life, they want to bring joy to their home, to others, and so when they show up they have a story to tell or a tradition they’re fulfilling and they share that story with us so that’s my favorite part,” Brook Hoffbauer, Owner of Duluth Flower Farm, said.

One group came in to raise money to help support the ALS Black Woods Blizzard Tour which happens annually in February, and donates to support those who suffer from ALS. But the group loved being able to do it in the greenhouse.

“Well this location is such a great spot because there’s a lot of room, it smells amazing and all the greenery is just so fresh, and it really gives a sense of the holiday spirit up and coming, and I know a lot of people are excited to celebrate the holiday season, so come on out and just have a great time creating something for your own home,” Kimberly Johnson, Group Leader, fundraising for the ALS Black Woods Blizzard Tour, said.

Everyone enjoyed being able to create their decorations, especially knowing it was going towards a good cause.

“So many people every year are diagnosed with ALS, and right now there is no cure, so that is the really big struggle with the disease and that’s why we are always out raising money for ALS,” Johnson said.

And for pop up store owner Brook Hoffbauer, being able to supply the place that helps so many programs and people out feels pretty good.

“There’s something easy for everyone or you can get as technical or detailed as you want so it’s really fun to watch the community just kind of come together for a great cause,” she said.

Earlier in the day, there were also make-and-take fundraisers that helped support Proctor Hockey and Cheer, and having the younger generations help out and see their work pay off is something Hoffbauer wants to continue.

“I’m still always trying to get the youth involved into the process of how this all works, and so lots of wreaths need pine cones, and so we’re trying to incorporate as many groups as we possibly can,” she said.

The greenhouse is available to rent on various days through the remainder of the holiday season.