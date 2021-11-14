Snow, Ice Cited In St. Louis Co. Crash That Killed 2

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – Wintry weather carrying strong winds, snow and icy conditions may have contributed to a highway crash in northeastern Minnesota that killed a woman and an 11-year-old boy.

The Minnesota State Patrol cited snow and icy roads in a fatal crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 135 in St. Louis County.

A Toyota Corolla carrying four people was westbound when it lost control and crossed the center line, struck a Toyota Yaris and was then struck by a Chevy Malibu.

Another vehicle then rear-ended the Chevy. Two people in the Corolla, 11-year-old Dakota Smith and 32-year-old Betty Smith, died in the crash.

Two other children in the car were injured as well as the driver of the Malibu.