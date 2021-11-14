Soderberg, Sweden Qualify for 2022 Winter Olympics

Goaltender Emma Soderberg joins junior forward Kassy Betinol as current Bulldogs to make Olympic Rosters.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers wrapped up this weekend, which saw multiple current and former Bulldogs in action.

Sweden clinched a spot, which will send former Bulldogs Michelle Lowenhielm, Linne Hedin and current goaltender Emma Soderberg to the Olympics. Soderberg joins junior forward Kassy Betinol as current Bulldogs to make Olympic Rosters.

Former UMD forward Katerine Mrazova and the Czech Republic are heading to Beijing. Lara Stalder and Switzerland will also be headed to the Olympics.

Current forward Nina Jobst-Smith finished qualifiers with a goal and an assist through three games, but Germany did not clinch a spot.