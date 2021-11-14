St. Scholastica Runners Calvin Boone, Maj-Lis Helmer Qualify for NCAA Championships

This is the first time CSS is sending multiple individuals to the NCAA Cross Country Championship. The race is set for this Saturday in Louisville, KY.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two St. Scholastica runners have qualified as individuals for the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Calvin Boone and Duluth’s Maj-Lis Helmer will both be making their first appearances. Boone finished 16th overall in the men’s qualifier with a program record time of 25 minutes, while Helmer finished 12th overall with a time of 22:32.

