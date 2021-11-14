UMD Football Headed Back to NCAA Tournament For First Time Since 2018

The Bulldogs will face Angelo State on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in San Angelo, Texas.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, the UMD football team ended the regular season with a win and clinched a share of the NSIC Championship. That almost guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament. And on Sunday, the Bulldogs officially found out they’re postseason bound.

UMD is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. They’ll head to San Angelo, Texas to face the No. 2 seed in the region Angelo State.

After two tough losses in the regular season, the Bulldogs have won three straight, now feel they’re playing their best football, and are excited to be back in the playoffs.

“2018 feels like a long time ago and in my career, this is the third time in six seasons where we’ve been there. Reasons we came to this program were those national championships in 2008 and 2010. Obviously it was our goal to bring those back and get another one and keep the tradition of this program alive,” wide receiver Johnny McCormick said.

“Our fifth and sixth year guys have met a lot to myself and this football program and they are the reason that we are in this position to be able to get beat twice, to not fold up, to continue to improve, this is why those guys came back, to have this opportunity,” head coach Curt Wiese added.

Kickoff for UMD and Angelo State on Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m.