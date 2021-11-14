Zeitgeist Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Without Traditional Tipping Model

DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist Restaurant & Bar in downtown Duluth is getting ready to reopen in just days – but without the option to tip your server.

In a post on its Facebook page, Zeigeist said it will now implement a “20-percent universal hospitality charge.” They say the change will provide “an elevated and fair living wage for all team members, a professionalized pay scale and a sustainable business model.”

Doors open back up this Friday at 4 p.m.

The re-opening will come with an updated menu and a new executive chef.