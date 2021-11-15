19 Local Businesses Prepare for Holiday Season as Red Curtains Go Up

Window Displays will be Unveiled Friday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re seeing more red throughout downtown Duluth and Canal Park this week, you’re not alone. It’s once again time for the annual red curtain window display contest.

Ahead of the Christmas City of the North Parade this Friday, 19 local businesses are taking part in the challenge this year.

The Greater Downtown Council has sponsored the event for more than a dozen years, giving staff and shoppers a chance to slip into the holiday spirit during the busiest buying time of the year.

“This is just a fun thing, a way for us to build some excitement in the downtown and Canal Park areas and really a way for our businesses to showcase their storefronts and have a little bit of fun with each other too,” said Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council.

“Christmas is the busiest time of year for us, so having a nice display is a great way to bring people in,” said Mark Whitcomb, assistant store manager at Duluth Pack.

The displays will be unveiled Friday at 4:30 ahead of the Christmas City of the North Parade. Then residents and shoppers will have the chance to vote on their favorite display leading up to the holiday season.