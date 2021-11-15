Cloquet Armory Prepares to Host November Craft & Vendor Sale

The November Craft & Vendor Show is Happening Nov. 19-20 in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – Nearly 80 local and regional vendors are preparing to take part in a show at the Cloquet Armory and Pine Tree Plaza at Super One.

The Fall/Christmas Craft & Vendor Show is happening Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Organizers say it’s the perfect one-stop-shop to help you check off all the people on your holiday shopping list this year.

Click here to see a full list of participating vendors.