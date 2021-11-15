Esko Native Jaxson Turner Becomes North Dakota Football’s D1 Sacks Leader

Turner finished with two sacks in Saturday's win over Illinois State, which gave him 21 in his career with the Fighting Hawks.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – This past weekend, Esko native Jaxson Turner became the all-time sack leader for the North Dakota football team in their Division I era. Turner finished with two sacks in Saturday’s win over Illinois State, which gave him 21 in his career with the Fighting Hawks.

“Just kind of been working towards it my whole career. For it to finally happen and have that hard work pay off was an unbelievable feeling. Having my parents there and having it happen on Senior Day was a really special moment,” said Turner.

The fifth-year linebacker was a star for the Eskomos from 2012 to 2015 and will always remember what he learned during that time.

“I think playing at Esko and not getting looked at by many schools kind of gave me more determination going into college to prove that I could be a good player. So I think that that community gave me a lot there,” Turner said.

Turner also gave a shout-out to his alma mater, who clinched a spot in the state semi-finals.