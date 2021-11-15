Fire Officials Remind Residents of Space Heater Safety

DULUTH, Minn. – Tis the season to think safety.

With temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits, the Duluth Fire Department wants to remind Northlanders to think twice before overloading outlets.

With many space heaters coming out of hibernation, Deputy Fire Marshal Christopher Orman recommends checking your fire and carbon monoxide alarms before blasting the heat.

It’s also important to remember to plug your heater directly into the wall.

“Make sure it’s plugged into the wall. You don’t want to plug it into an extension cord or a power strip unless it’s rated to take care of that appliance itself. A lot of times it will overload the system and it will start fires,” said Orman.

The Duluth Fire Department also wants to remind residents to not overload outlets and circuits when decorating for the holidays.

Another tip to make sure you’re safe is to make sure your vehicle exhaust is clear of snow and ice when idling.