First Day of Practice Underway for Hermantown Boys Hockey

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Monday was the first official day of high school boys hockey practices across the state, and Hermantown opened things up with tryouts.

The Hawks had a larger than usual group show up as they look to replace seven seniors they graduated last season. But with a mix of experienced varsity players and a young group looking to crack the starting lineup, the team is excited to see what they have.

“It’s super nice how we build kids up from even the squirt and pee wee levels and get them developed and ready for high school and we’re excited to have them. We’ve got a strong offense. We’ve got a solid three lines returning and solid defense as well,” defenseman Beau Janzig said.

“We’ve got a good group of youngsters coming up, our junior class is phenomenally talented,” head coach Patrick Andrews added.

And this first day of practice was already filled with some intensity as this group is motivated to make another run after last year’s ending.

“We’ve got some unfinished business so we’re ready to take care of some of that,” senior forward Gavin Blomdahl said.

“It’s this senior group’s turn to carry on that legacy and write their own page of that legacy. It’s their turn, it’s their group,” Andrews added.

The Hawks are set to open the 2021 season on the road next Friday night against section foes Greenway.