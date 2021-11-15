Hibbing Native Scott Perunovich Recalled by St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS. Mo. – Monday, the St. Louis Blues announced that they have recalled defenseman and Hibbing native Scott Perunovich.

The former Hobey Baker Award winner has been recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate: the Springfield Thunderbirds. Through 12 games, Perunovich is tied for the league lead in points with 20 off two goals and 18 assists.

No word yet on when exactly he will make his NHL debut. St. Louis will be at home Tuesday night against Arizona.