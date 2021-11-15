Lake Superior Art Glass Begins Christmas Themed Events

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Art glass is kicking off the holiday season with its traditional snowmen and ornament-making classes.

Making one of these pieces takes about 30 minutes, and you can pick out your own design and colors, along with adding certain features to these snowmen, such as scarves and hats.

A glassblower works one-on-one with you to customize the piece however you want, and it can even be an experience you share with family and friends.

“It’s a really fun experience to kind of get some of that creativity. But if you’re a little nervous to get behind the torch you can have someone do it for you or if you want to make sure it comes out perfect. Otherwise, it’s really nice because we do have those classes,” Lake Superior Art Glass Marketing Department, Amanda Kolb says.

You can pick up your glassware three days after you made it.

Both glass-making classes will go through December 31st.