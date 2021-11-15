Safety First: Minnesota Kicks off Winter Hazard Awareness Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday kicks off Winter Hazard Awareness Week. It’s a time when the Minnesota Department of Public Safety teams up with the National Weather Service to promote safety as the bitter cold season sets in.

Aside from breaking down the difference between watches, warnings, and advisories, the Duluth Fire Department is taking time to remind folks about the dangers associated with frostbite and hypothermia.

“If you do find yourself with frostbite, don’t rub the affected area. If it’s your toes, don’t be walking around on them to try and warm them up. Your best bet is to take off your wet clothing, be in a warm environment,” said Duluth Fire Dept. Captain Mike Consie.

If you’re using water to warm the affected area, make sure it’s warm, not hot. Also, it’s important to remember cold weather and alcohol don’t mix. Fire officials remind drivers who provide rides to others to make sure their passengers make it inside before leaving the location.