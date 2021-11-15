Spooner Middle School Remains Closed as “Epoxy-like Oder” Still Present in Building

SPOONER, Wis. – On Monday the Spooner School District provided an update on the “epoxy-like odor” identified in the middle school building last Wednesday that forced an evacuation of all students and staff.

According to a news release, the odor “continues to to be present in three areas of the building today” which has caused the Superior Fire Department to order the building closed.

In-person learning has been put on hold at the school until the district can guarantee the environment is safe and students and staff can return safely.

On Monday morning, advanced environmental sampling of indoor air and materials was conducted, which includes testing for Volatile Organic Compounds and Semi-Volatile Organic Compounds.

On Friday, district officials said the focus of the investigation into the cause of the odor included a product that was being used in some utility work in the neighborhood when students and staff members fell ill.

“The sanitary sewer service notification provided to residents prior to the work beginning was not provided to the school. As a result, the school was not able to take the actions that had been suggested to homeowners,” the District said in a Facebook post last week.

So far, 40 students and 24 staff members have sought medical treatment due to the odor.

The two students who were admitted to local hospitals have since been discharged.

Remote learning continues for Spooner Middle School Students until further notice.

Classes will continue as scheduled for students at Spooner High School, Spooner Elementary School, and Washburn County Alternative High School.