Superior City Councilor Resigning to Focus on Family, Health

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Monday afternoon Superior City Councilor Craig Sutherland announced he will be resigning from the council at the end of the month.

Sutherland has represented the city’s 8th district for nearly five years.

In a Monday Facebook post, Sutherland said he made the decision in part to focus on his family and health.

“As we get older, our direction changes and we have to adapt. My passion for my career has me looking at “the bigger picture” and I need to follow that. My daughter is growing up too fast and I need to give her my undivided attention. I’ve been open about my MS which does play a factor in my day-to-day life,” Sutherland wrote.

Sutherland was first elected in April 2017 and re-elected in 2019 and 2021.