Walk to End Alzheimer’s Donations Exceed $169K, Surpasses Goal Earlier than Past Years

This past September's Walk to End Alzheimer's has already raised $169,000 -- $2,000 more than this year's goal.

DULUTH, Minn.- Local fundraising for Alzheimer’s treatment and research has reached nearly 170 thousand dollars just two months after several hundred people walked the Lakewalk in Duluth in support.

Organizers say it warms their hearts to see more money being donated to fund local services for Alzheimer’s patients, their families, and caregivers right in the Twin Ports.

But they say the rate they’re receiving donations is unprecedented.

“This is a bit unusual. So normally we do reach our goals but it takes us until the end of December to get there,” said Brenda Conley, Community Engagement Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota.

“It shows how many people have been touched by this disease. And I think too after the pandemic it was nice to be out and gather in person and I think people came out and showed their support more than ever this year,” she said.

Donations are still being accepted for this year’s walk through the end of December.

Then fundraising kicks off for next year — the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimers takes place September 10th.