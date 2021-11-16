Duluth Fire Department Responding to “Small Structure” Fire in Woodland

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire crews are responding to a “small structure” fire in the Woodland neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to a recent Twitter post, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:45 a.m. on the 300 block of West Wabasha Street.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and are now working on extinguishing hotspots.

Residents evacuated safely.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

