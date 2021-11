Duluth Marshall Girls Hockey Tops Duluth Northern Stars at Heritage Center

Ilsa Lindaman, Meredith Boettcher and Kendra Royer each scored twice.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ilsa Lindaman, Meredith Boettcher and Kendra Royer each scored twice as the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team defeated the Duluth Northern Stars 11-3 Tuesday night at Heritage Center.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 while the Northern Stars fall to 1-2.