DULUTH, Minn. – Calling all turkeys, toddlers, kiddos, and adults! Duluth Parks and Rec Dept. is hosting a free skating event Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The Gobbler Glide will feature a DJ, turkey bowling, ice skating with free rentals available, games, prizes, and more.

The fun is taking place at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.