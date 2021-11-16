Minnesota Ready To Allow COVID-19 Boosters for All Adults

MINNEAPOLIS – Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says Minnesota officials are so alarmed about the continued surge in COVID-19 cases that they’re ready to start allowing vaccine booster shots for all adults by the end of the week if the federal government doesn’t approve them first.

Other states are taking similar steps. Malcolm announced the plan on a day when Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll eclipsed 9,000 people.

The state is struggling with some of the nation’s highest rates of new infections.

Minnesota had seen the country’s worst rate over the past week. But new federal data show that Michigan has overtaken Minnesota.