North Woods’ TJ Chiabotti Named Finalist for Mr. Football Award

Chiabotti became just the 19th player in state history to rush for over 5,000 career yards.

COOK, Minn. – North Woods running back TJ Chiabotti has been named one of ten finalists for the Minnesota Football Coaches Association’s Mr. Football Award.

This past season, Chiabotti rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns. He also became just the 19th player in state history to rush for over 5,000 career yards.

The winner will be announced at ceremony on December 5th.