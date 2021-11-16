Ruth House Reopens in Superior as Cold Temps Settle In

Donations of Money, Coats, Sleeping Bags, and Food Items Are Appreciated

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With temperatures overnight dipping to 30 degrees and colder, the Ruth House in Superior has reopened its doors for those in need of a warm, safe place to stay.

Check-in time at the shelter goes from 8 – 9:30 p.m. nightly…with check-out time being at 8 a.m.

Currently, the staff is seeing many people coming in who are living in transitional housing, or can’t find permanent, affordable housing options.

The house is able to host up to 50 people in one night.

The non-profit organization relies heavily on donations of money, coats, sleeping bags, and non-perishable food items.

“Anyone that is able to maintain themselves in a safe way is welcome to stay here,” said Christyna Foster, ministry coordinator for Ruth House. “Most of the people who are coming in now have been either living outside for the summer or they’re in an emergency situation where they’ve lost housing. What we aim to do is provide a warm safe place for them to lay their head at night.”

Ruth House serves a free community lunch at noon, and dinner from 5 – 5:45 daily.

There is also a Ruth House location in Siren, Wisconsin. Folks are welcome to stay there for three days before being transferred to the Douglas County location.

Ruth House is located at 632 Grand Avenue in Superior, Wisconsin.