Sporting Goods Stores Gearing Up for Ice Fishing Season

DULUTH, Minn. — A lot of people are ready to see the lakes freeze over, and that includes those at sporting goods stores selling ice fishing gear.

Over at Marine General, they have just switched their store over to the winter season.

The store ordered all of their supplies early with more inventory coming in daily from ice houses to augers.

Owners have high expectations for ice fishing once the lakes are covered.

“Quality of fish has been good everywhere. Even this fall fishing has been very good and early winter here. There are still people out on boats. The fish are bigger than usual. They have had a good summer. We’re in good shape here,” Marine General Owner, Russ Francisco says.

Generally, the ice should be at least four inches thick before you go out and fish with twelve to fifteen inches for driving.