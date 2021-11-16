Steve Pitoscia Era Begins for Duluth East Hockey Team

The Greyhounds will open their season November 26th at White Bear Lake.

DULUTH, Minn. – Practices are underway for the Duluth East boys hockey team.

And the Greyhounds are going through some big changes on their bench as Steve Pitoscia takes over for longtime coach Mike Randolph. But his familiarity with the program makes the transition a seamless one.

“A lot of our kids have had him before, including me. We’re all just ready for new beginnings and he’s ready to give his all for us and we’re all excited,” said senior Lars Berg.

“I think that first week, we just got learn to practice how we expect to practice, how this staff expects them to practice, learning some new drills, learning what we do, which is what they’ve done in the past. It’s really just getting used to us and starting to learn to trust us really,” Pitsocia said.

After becoming a powerhouse in Section 7AA, Duluth East has missed the section title game in each of the last two seasons. But the Greyhounds plan to get back to their winning ways this season.

“Well I think we’re more talented than probably a lot of people think coming into this year. A lot of very skilled forwards up front, some good depth in the net. It’s a pretty talented group. I’m really excited to work with them,” said Pitoscia.

The Greyhounds will open their season November 26th at White Bear Lake.