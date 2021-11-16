Superior 8th District Councilor Explains Reason For Resignation

SUPERIOR, Wis. — After nearly five years as a Superior city councilor, Craig Sutherland will have his last council meeting Tuesday evening.

Sutherland tells FOX 21, he’s resigning from the 8th District at the end of the month.

He plans to spending more time with his daughter and growing his CBD business, as he deals with the struggles of MS in his daily life.

“Given those extra hours a week, taking that away from city council and putting that into this is a win-win for me. I gotta do what’s right for myself first and foremost. My family and my health. But I’m excited about the future and I’m excited for the future of the city as well,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland said he’s most proud of working to help improve Superior’s police and fire departments.

The council will vote Tuesday night on whether to hold a special election in the spring or appoint someone to fill the remainder of Sutherland’s term through April of 2023.