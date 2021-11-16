Superior Chamber & Visitor Bureau Receives Large Grant

The bureau hopes to receive the funds by the end of the month.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently awarded $15 million in grants to local tourism organizations.

The Superior-Douglas County Visitor Bureau will be receiving more than $135,000.

The bureau is one of several dozen organizations recognized in the grant which puts tourism as a priority in the state as travel is a priority for many people again.

“We are on track for 2021 to be the best year on record for tourism that we have had in the city of Superior and that extends to rural Douglas County,” Superior-Douglas County Visitor Bureau President, Taylor Pedersen says.

“We’re going to use these funds to continue our operations into the New Year.”

