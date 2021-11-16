Superior Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Woman

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has not been heard from since last Friday.

Authorities say 29-year-old Ashley Braaten has now been entered into the Federal missing person database.

Braaten may own a red 2005 Ford Five Hundred sedan with the license plate “FEZ001.”

Police say there is no evidence to suggest Braaten’s disappearance is related to any criminal activity, however, authorities are saying the circumstances involving her disappearance are concerning.

If you have any information regarding Braaten’s disappearance you are asked to call 911, or by submitting an anonymous tip by clicking here.