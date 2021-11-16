UMD Football Embracing Major Temperature Change for Playoff Game Against Angelo State

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the UMD football team is wrapping up their last few practices before they head down to Texas for their NCAA first round match-up against Angelo State. The temperature at kick-off is expected to be close to 80 degrees, compared to a balmy 40 if the game were held at Malosky Stadium.

“A game is a game but of course the temperature, I like the warm better than the cold. But football is football,” said running back Cazz Martin.

“100% of players would’ve been excited to host a home game, especially in the snow. We’re from Duluth. We’re used to the snow. We’re used to the cold. But having an opportunity play down in 73 degrees in hopefully one of two trips to Texas this year, that’s exciting,” linebacker Nate Pearson said.

“That’s a concern for us. Certainly hydration is going to be an important piece of this game. When you’re practicing in days like today, there’s no way for us to really get ready for that other than mentally put it behind us and go and focus on the game,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

During Tuesday’s practice, the first song that was blasted on the speakers was “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band) by Alabama. Kick-off for Saturday’s game is set for 1 p.m.