UMD Men’s Basketball Shoot the Lights Out in Win Over Northland College

DULUTH, Minn. – Lincoln Meister and Drew Blair each scored 18 points as the UMD men’s basketball team defeated Northland College 123-48 Tuesday night at Romano Gym.

The Bulldogs had six players finish in double figures, every player scored at least four points and as a team, UMD shot 68% from the field.