UMD Undergrad Students Showcase Research Projects

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of UMD undergraduate students had the chance to showcase their recent research projects to the public today.

The Undergraduate Research and Artistic Showcase takes place each November and April.

Students participating are awarded a $1,500 scholarship to use toward their research project.

For one student, the research was pandemic-related, specifically looking at zoom fatigue, and how the lack of eye contact over these platforms impacts the ability to retain information.

“It’s gotten me to vocalize what I’ve been thinking. I’ve spent so much on this project that this is all second nature to me, but to be able to explain what I’ve found, what I’ve researched, and the literature is a skill that is being developed right now,” said undergrad student Alex Lover.

“This is an opportunity for students to demonstrate the work they have been doing with their faculty mentors throughout the entire semester,” said Jefferson Campbell with the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at UMD.

The showcase is sponsored by the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program.