Duluth Arts Community Seeking Artwork for Exhibit

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is looking to add more vibrant color to its property with locally-made artwork.

The exhibit would rotate out pieces with one or two exhibits every year.

The Duluth Public Arts Commission, which is heading up this project, says it has already received a few paintings but is open to art in any form, as long as it’s colorful, creative and has a strong representation of the Northland.

“It’s a great way for people that are coming to visit to get a flavor of local artists and those submissions can be either single artists or a group of artists submissions,” Duluth Public Arts Commission Member, Tammy Clore.

The arts commission is also looking for artists who are interested in painting the utility boxes around Duluth.

You may have noticed some of the colorful ones around canal park.

You can contact the Duluth Public Arts Commission if you’re interested.

