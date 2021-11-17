Dustin Heckman Starts as Glensheen’s New Executive Director

Heckman previously served as Executive Director of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

DULUTH, Minn.- Someone new is at the helm of Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, and he’s a familiar face when it comes to educating people about the Northland’s history.

Dustin Heckman has just started as Executive Director of Glensheen.

Heckman served as Executive Director of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior since 2019. Before that, he was the Executive Director at different museums and historical societies as far back as 2005.

After the previous Executive Director of Glensheen, Dan Hartman went on to be in charge of the DECC Heckman said he jumped at the opportunity.

“Coming here on my own with my family and others traveling through and just enjoying the space that when the opportunity opened up I was like, you know what, it would be great to be able to be there every day and just have that inspiration around you every day,” he said.

“So just a great mesh of what I’ve been looking for and what Glensheen can bring to the table, and what an amazing group of people they have here,” said the new Executive Director.

Heckman said he is still new on the job but looks forward to identifying the next project after work on Glensheen’s formal gardens is done.